Invest 98L being watched for potential development in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — We continue to monitor Invest 98L, a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands.

Currently has a low, 30%, chance of developing over the next seven days.

Regardless of development, this will bring gusty and rainy conditions to the Windward Islands tomorrow and early next week.

It will slow down by the middle of next week over the very warm waters of the Caribbean, just south of Puerto Rico, the DR, and Haiti.

The environment in this location will be much better for some slow tropical development.

We will continue to monitor this, as many global models predict that it will develop into our next tropical system (Melissa) by the end of next week.

The other area just south of Nova Scotia has a very low chance of developing, only 10%. And even if it did, it would remain out to sea.

