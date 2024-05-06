Isolated storms throughout the evening. Record heat in some areas by the end of the week.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few isolated storms through around 9pm in the west Orlando area along with Polk, Lake, Sumter, and Marion Counties.

In the next couple of days, a few more late-day pop up showers are possible, but most areas will be dry.

Later in the week we will reach record highs in some locations, especially Leesburg and Sanford.

Read: The Orlando Magic season comes to an end after a loss to the Cavaliers 106-94

Evening Weather, Sunday May 5 (WFTV)

A next system should buffer the heat a bit by next weekend and bring showers by late next weekend/early the following week.

Evening Weather, Sunday May 5 (WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group