Isolated storms throughout the evening. Record heat in some areas by the end of the week.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few isolated storms through around 9pm in the west Orlando area along with Polk, Lake, Sumter, and Marion Counties.
In the next couple of days, a few more late-day pop up showers are possible, but most areas will be dry.
Later in the week we will reach record highs in some locations, especially Leesburg and Sanford.
A next system should buffer the heat a bit by next weekend and bring showers by late next weekend/early the following week.
