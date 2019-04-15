It's Tax Day: Where to get freebies, filing information and scam alerts

By: The Associated Press , Kelly Healey , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AP - The day taxpayers must reckon with Uncle Sam is here. As the April 15 tax filing deadline arrives, many taxpayers still haven't filed their returns.

Last week, the IRS pegged the number at 50 million. For those who haven't filed, the advice is to step on it -- but take it easy.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that they can make mistakes when hurrying to file a tax return. Errors can result in longer processing times and possible delays of any refund you may be getting.

Help with taxes: IRS Tax Tips

The best way to avoid common mistakes is to file electronically. The IRS estimates about 70% of taxpayers can file their tax return at no charge by using the IRS Free File software.

WATCH OUT FOR SCAMS:

Amazon Restaurants: Get $7 off an Amazon Restaurants order in select cities. Use the code EAT7.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s has an April drink special, the Strawberry Dollarita with a Twizzler straw, for $1.

Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt: You can get a free small frozen yogurt on Monday.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: You can get half off the price of a large deep dish or Tavern-Cut pizza Monday for dine-in, take-out or delivery.

Boston Market: Get the Tax Day meal special for $10.40. The deal includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink, while supplies last. It is available through Monday at restaurants and for online delivery.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheeses, for $10.40 through Monday at participating bakeries. You must be a member of the Bruegger’s Inner Circle or claim the offer at www.brueggers.com.

BurgerFi: Get a $4.15 BurgerFi Cheeseburger on Monday through the BurgerFi app only. Go to www.burgerfi.com/rewards to download the app.

California Tortilla: Say “1040” to your waitress on Monday and get free chips and queso with any purchase.

Cicis: Adult buffets are $4.15 on Monday with the purchase of a large drink. You must use this coupon.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Get two entrees for $10.40 Monday through Wednesday in-café only.

Farmer Boys: You do not need a coupon to get two Breakfast Burritos or two Double Big Cheeses for $10.40 on Monday at participating locations.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Monday through Wednesday at participating locations. Use this coupon. It can be shown on a phone or printed out.

Great American Cookies: Get one free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie at participating locations.

Hardee’s: Get a free sausage biscuits from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday at participating locations. Say, “Made from scratch” to get the biscuit. Only one per customer while supplies last.

Kona Ice: Stop by a Kona Ice truck during select hours Monday for a free cup of tropical shaved ice. Click here to find participating hours and locations.

Menchie’s: Get a free frozen yogurt by downloading the Menchie’s app by Monday.

Office Depot/OfficeMax: Through April 27, you can shred up to five pounds of documents for free with this coupon.

Pizza Hut: Through Monday, you can get any large two-topping pizza for $5.99. It must be ordered along with online carryout orders.

Planet Fitness: From Thursday through April 20, you can use available HydroMassage chairs with a coupon that will be available at www.planetfitness.com on Thursday.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Mention “Tax Day” and get a buy one, get one free sandwich at participating locations. To redeem, Perks members can use their Potbelly Perks account and non-Perks members can tell the cashier it is Tax Day when at check out.

Schlotzsky's: On Monday you can get a free small original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink Tax Day.

Sonny’s BBQ: You can get the IRS – Irresistible Ribs Special – deal Monday with half-priced Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib dinners. You get two sides and bread with the deal.

TooJay’s Deli: Get a burger and beverage combo for $10.40 at any of TooJay’s 28 locations across Florida with this coupon on Monday.

Waitr and Bite Squad: Use the promo code TAXDAY19 on Monday and get “no delivery fees” when you spend $20 or more on food.

