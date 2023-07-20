‘It’s bittersweet’: Downtown CREDO announces location closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown CREDO announced the closing of one of its two locations this month.

The pay-what-you-want coffee shop’s location near the SunRail station on the Orlando AdventHealth campus, which opened in 2015, will close on July 27.

“Running a shop in Health Village has been a blast, so it’s bittersweet to announce that July will be our last month in this space,” the coffee shop owners said in an Instagram post.

They said the Health Village location will stay open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until their closing date.

The CREDO location at 885 N. Orange Ave. will remain open.

