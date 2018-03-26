  • Missing Florida mom and her 5 children found safe, Jacksonville police say

    By: Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax

    UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: JSO has located Kimber Clark and all five children. JSO said all are safe.

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    On Monday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for a Jacksonville mother, Kimber Nicole Clark, 29, and her five children.

    Clark is described as a white woman that is five feet and five inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, with a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder.

    A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the five children: Lashaun Felder,9, Dwayne Felder,8, Ariana Felder,11, King Brody, 2, and Kyliah Holloway, 7.

