UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: JSO has located Kimber Clark and all five children. JSO said all are safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Monday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for a Jacksonville mother, Kimber Nicole Clark, 29, and her five children.

Clark is described as a white woman that is five feet and five inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, with a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder.

MISSING - Please RT - Kimber Clark and five children. 29 years old, 5’5”, 150 pounds. If you have seen Kimber Clark or these children recently call police immediately. Could be anywhere. pic.twitter.com/ag0Ayj8MEa — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 26, 2018

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the five children: Lashaun Felder,9, Dwayne Felder,8, Ariana Felder,11, King Brody, 2, and Kyliah Holloway, 7.

MISSING: This is missing mom Kimber Clark. She is described as "depressed and suicidal." JSO needs help locating her and 5 kids. https://t.co/wh3aGz9bwI pic.twitter.com/DWnteXqcQl — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) March 26, 2018