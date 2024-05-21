Job market ripe to absorb laid-off local Red Lobster workers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Three Central Florida cities are once again among the top 100 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Places to Live list.

Melbourne, Orlando and Daytona Beach — which ranked No. 15, No. 49 and No. 52 on the list, respectively, on the 2023-2024 list — have weighed in at No. 49 (Melbourne), No. 68 (Orlando) and No. 96 (Daytona Beach) for the 2024-2025 list.

The publication ranked the cities according to several factors, including the local job market, cost of living and overall desirability.

Read: 2 drown while trying to save 17-year-old friend struggling in Florida river

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’ Multiple Red Lobster locations in Central Florida were listed as “temporarily closed” on the company’s website Monday. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group