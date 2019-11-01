Juror explains how court's wording about unborn child may have spared Markeith Loyd of death penalty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Channel 9's Megan Cruz spoke exclusively with one of the 12 jurors who convicted Markeith Loyd of the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, recommending that a judge sentenced him to life behind bars.
The woman explained that although she was in favor of the death penalty, it was tough getting the jury to agree on it.
"It was really hard, you know," the woman said. "You have a person's life in your hands. There were some people I'm sure wanted to sentence him to death."
While she believed Loyd should have received the death penalty, she said some may have disagreed because they may have not thought Dixon's unborn child was a person.
Since the jurors couldn't agree whether a fetus was a person, they could not execute Loyd for that murder. The juror said it comforts her to know that while Loyd didn't get the death penalty, he'll remain behind bars.
"The fact that there was no remorse that I could see, I feel that, you know...he killed somebody," she said. "He killed an unborn child. And that's sad."
The woman said she'll be invested in Loyd's upcoming trial in the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. When asked if she thought Loyd would be able to escape the death penalty in that trial, she said, "That I don't know."
