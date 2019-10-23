0 'Nothing can erase the pain': Community reacts to Markeith Loyd's sentence

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury on Wednesday recommended life in prison for Markeith Loyd for murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and their unborn child.

Loyd was convicted of first-degree murder last week.

Police said Loyd fatally shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton one month after fatally shooting Dixon to avoid capture. He is scheduled to face trial in Clayton's death next year.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina

Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who previously served as Orlando police chief, provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"From the very beginning, I have believed that the brutal murders of Sade Dixon and her unborn child and Lt. Debra Clayton warranted the death penalty. I'm glad that a jury had a chance to hear this case and decide Markeith Loyd's fate. Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about these senseless murders. But today, there is some relief in knowing that he will never be free from prison."

Orlando Police Department

Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio provided Channel 9 with the following statement on behalf of the agency:

"We thank the jurors for their civic service and respect the court process and the jury's decision."

