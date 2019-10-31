  • 'Yes, I did': Juror says she wanted to send Markeith Loyd to death row

    By: Megan Cruz , Katy Camp

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A juror who convicted Markeith Loyd of the capital murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend told WFTV reporter Megan Cruz the jury could not reach a unanimous decision to send the Orlando man to death row.

    "Did you want to sentence him to death?" Cruz asked.

    "Yes, I did."

    The juror, who asked we hide her identity, spoke exclusively with Megan Cruz about the trial. Markeith Loyd was convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
    Cruz interviewed the juror Thursday evening. The woman, who asked we conceal her identity, agreed to talk about her experience during the trial exclusively to Channel 9. She is the first juror from the trial to speak publicly about it.

    Loyd, 44, shot Sade Dixon to death in December 2013. When Dixon died, so did her unborn son. Loyd also shot her brother, but he survived. 

    After deliberating on Loyd's punishment for less than an hour, the jury returned with its punishment recommendation: life in prison.

