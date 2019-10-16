Jury finds Markeith Loyd guilty of first-degree murder in fatal shooting of pregnant ex-girlfriend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury has found Markeith Loyd guilty on all counts against him including two counts of first-degree murder for the slaying of his ex-girlfriend and her unborn child.
The verdict came after hours of deliberation that included the jurors needing clarification on some of the charges against Loyd.
Related Headlines
They ultimately found him guilty on all counts, including: two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, attempted first-degree murder, attempted felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
READ MORE: Markeith Loyd Trial timeline: Day 13
Dixon's mother, Stephanie Dixon-Daniels, was ecstatic about the ruling.
"They did an awesome job," Dixon-Daniels said of the jury. "They came back quickly with the right verdict. They saw through the defense's smokescreen and saw the truth. They saw the physical evidence and everything was taken care of, so I'm ecstatic."
Before the jury deliberated, Judge Leticia Marques asked Loyd if there was anything he was not satisfied with. Loyd said he had issues about the closing arguments, calling it, "The BS they wrote up."
Loyd also asked for blood tests to be done because officers moved the body
The trial saw Loyd seemingly contradict himself at times, saying the shooting of his ex-girlfriend was in self defense, but also that he removed a gun from Dixon's hands before the situation was able to escalate.
The jury was ordered to be sequestered until Monday.
Sentencing has yet to be determined.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}