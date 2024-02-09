Just in time for Valentine’s Day, ‘Puppy Love’ is in the air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Ready to spread the love this Valentine’s Day, the SPCA of Brevard announced its “Puppygrams” fundraiser for a furry V-Day surprise.

This year, you can surprise your loved ones, friends, or colleagues with a visit from an adorable SPCA of Brevard foster puppy, all while supporting a great cause.

Whether it’s for your significant other, a Galentine’s party, or a surprise for a group of friends or coworkers you can schedule a “Puppygram” delivery to a home, workplace, or any location of their choice.

The SPCA of Brevard’s foster puppies will be hand-delivered to recipients, ready to shower them with unconditional love and affection.

“We are thrilled to introduce ‘Puppygrams’ as a fun and meaningful way for the community to celebrate Valentine’s Day while raising crucial funds for our ongoing efforts,” said Susan Naylor, Executive Director at the SPCA of Brevard. “It’s a unique opportunity to share the joy of puppy love.”

All proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to supporting and caring for animals under the care of the SPCA of Brevard.

Delivery date and time are limited - if you want to schedule a “Puppygram,” CLICK HERE.

