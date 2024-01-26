Justin Timberlake to bring ‘Forget Tomorrow’ world tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Pop music superstar Justin Timberlake is set to bring his 2024 “Forget Tomorrow” world tour to Tampa this summer.

Timberlake plans to perform at the Amalie Arena on Friday, June 14.

His tour is also planning a stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday, June 15.

Timberlake announced his new tour dates fresh off the release of his new single “Selfish.”

The song will be featured in Timberlake’s upcoming record “Everything I Thought I Was,” which is his first new project as a solo artist in six years.

Tickets for Timberlake’s show in Tampa will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29.

More information on Timberlake’s new music and upcoming tour can be found here.

