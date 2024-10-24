Kroger looks to hire 25K for holidays & beyond across the country, including here in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Kroger Company is looking to hire more than 25,000 associates for the holiday season and beyond.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The company has positions for retail, e-commerce, and healthcare associates across the country, including positions in the Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville markets.

“As we gear up for a memorable and festive holiday season for our customers, we are seeking to hire new associates excited to deliver exceptional service and demonstrate our core values, both for the season and their career. We are committed to offering all associates a culture of opportunity, growth and a career with purpose. While many may join our team in pursuit of a job, we are so inspired to see every associate discover a fulfilling career.” — Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer

If you are looking for a position this holiday season and possibly beyond, you can find more details at krogerfamilycareers.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group