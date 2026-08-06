Lady Lake Library collects school supplies in exchange for fine forgiveness

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Lady Lake Library collected dozens of school supplies for local students through its annual School Supplies for Fines program.

The initiative allows library patrons to donate new school supplies in place of paying eligible overdue fines.

This year, the library collected 20 backpacks, 15 binders, five school supply kits, 50 folders, 50 notebooks, glue, crayons, markers, paper, disinfecting wipes and other classroom essentials for students at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

The library forgave nearly $750 in overdue fines as part of the program.

Library Director Aly Herman said the donations help ensure local students have the supplies they need for the school year while allowing patrons to return to using library services.

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