Two 14-Year-Old boys die after sand hole collapses at Inverness Park

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Two 14-year-old boys died following a tragedy at Sportsman Park in Inverness, Fla., where a sand hole they were digging collapsed, trapping them for over an hour, per ABC.

The incident occurred on Sunday when George Watts and Derrick Hubbard were playing in the park. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency was reported at 12:44 p.m. after one of their parents tracked them using their cellphone.

Rescue teams, including deputies, firefighters and emergency medical services, arrived promptly at the park. The boys were pulled from the hole around 1:15 p.m., and lifesaving efforts were initiated at the scene before they were transported to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.

Hubbard was pronounced dead on Sunday, while Watts succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by the Florida District eight and District 5 Medical Examiners’ offices.

Both boys were students at Inverness Middle School, which stated that the situation had deeply affected the school community. They offered counselors and support workers to assist students as they cope with the loss.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has urged the community to respect the families’ privacy during this difficult time.

