Lady Lake police celebrate first National Night Out

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Lady Lake Police Department hosted its first National Night Out on Tuesday, bringing residents and officers together at three neighborhood locations.

Events were held at The Quarters Apartments, The Cove at Lady Lake and the Skyline neighborhood.

Residents received complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs while meeting officers, asking questions and watching K-9 and drone demonstrations.

Police Chief Steve Hunt said the neighborhood block party format helped the department build relationships with residents and create a foundation for future events.

The department thanked the Orange Blossom Gardens/Lady Lake Lions Club for sponsoring the event and the Town of Lady Lake Public Works team for its support.

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