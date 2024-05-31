Lake County deputies find 2 people dead inside Umatilla home

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Friday morning.

Officials said they responded around 5:33 a.m. to a home on South Kentucky Avenue in Umatilla.

Deputies said they were alerted to a situation inside the residents’ homes after someone received a suspicious text message.

When first responders arrived, they found Ki’anna Lister and Tracy Bean dead inside of the home.

Deputies said both victims “displayed signs of homicidal trauma,” and detectives believe the incident could be a murder-suicide.

No other victims were found, and officials said there was no threat to the public.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

