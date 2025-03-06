Lake County deputies recognized for their heroism after being shot in the line of duty

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Local deputies who encountered the worst scenario while on the job are waking up with a new honor.

Last August, Lake County deputies Bradley Link, Harold Howell, and Stefano Gargano answered a disturbance call near Eustis, but were ambushed.

Link was killed, while Howell and Gargano were shot but survived.

At a ceremony, both received the Purple Heart and Medal of Honor awards as a crowd gave them a standing ovation.

“Everyone being recognized today represents the very best of our community. They go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Deputies Howell and Gargano are still recovering, with no set date to return for duty.

