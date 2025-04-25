Lake County man convicted of assaulting the elderly after asserting self-defense

CLERMONT, Fla. — Earlier this week, jurors found 55-year-old Darin Kirkpatrick Starks guilty on two counts of battery against a person aged 65 or older.

The victims were 70 and 72 years old.

Darin Kirkpatrick Starks Jurors returned a guilty verdict in the case against 55-year-old Darin Kirkpatrick Starks. (Office of the State Attorney-5th JC/Office of the State Attorney-5th JC)

In April 2024, an elderly victim reported to the Clermont Police Department that a friend, later identified as the defendant, had attacked them.

The victim told authorities that Starks was homeless and they sometimes let him stay at their home during bad weather.

The victim further told deputies that they noticed items going missing when Starks came over. When the victim confronted the defendant about this, they began to argue and Starks pushed the victim.

During the physical altercation, a roommate of the victim attempted to intervene when Starks also began attacking them. The confrontation moved to the backyard, where Starks continued to hit and kick both victims.

The first victim was able to run away and contact law enforcement.

Starks left the location and was found by officers shortly after. When questioned about the battery on both victims, Starks stated he became upset after being accused of stealing and felt that the two victims were getting in his face.

He admitted to pushing, punching and kicking the victims.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group