Suspect admits to multiple thefts in Lady Lake, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. — A suspect has confessed to a series of thefts in Lady Lake, including four e-bikes and one e-scooter, which occurred throughout October.

Alfred J. Woods II was taken into custody on unrelated charges in Marion County on October 25, where he admitted to the thefts during an interview with Lady Lake detectives.

“This arrest was a result of thorough investigative work and collaboration,” said Lady Lake Police Chief Steven Hunt.

Thefts started on October 9 at Recreation Plantation, with more on October 20 at Kohl’s bike rack, October 24 behind Ay Jalisco, and October 25 behind Papa John’s. One victim tracked their stolen e-bike with an AirTag and recovered it nearby.

Another victim tracked their stolen e-scooter to Recreation Plantation and gave police a suspect description.

Officer Ryan O’Neal recognized Woods from a prior stop on October 18 for a taillight violation while Woods rode an e-bike on C.R. 25 A. Detectives found Woods had been arrested in Marion County while riding a stolen e-bike from Lady Lake hours earlier.

During the jail interview, Woods said his girlfriend sold the e-bikes to support his drug addiction. Detectives are trying to find her and recover any stolen property.

The Lady Lake Police Department recommends e-bike owners to use robust locks, park their bikes in visible locations, and consider adding tracking devices such as AirTags.

