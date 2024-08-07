Local

Lake Mary pummels Tennessee 11-0, earns first US spot in Little League World Series

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Little League Baseball World Series starts Aug. 14 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

And Central Florida will play a big part in this year’s tournament.

That’s because Lake Mary Little League, who represented Florida, earned its spot Tuesday after winning the Southeast Region championship game.

The matchup went down in Warner Robins, Georgia.

LMLL came out of the gate strong, scoring 5 runs in the first inning. And the momentum never stopped.

In the end, Lake Mary easily knocked off Tennessee’s Goodlettsville Baseball Little League with an 11-0 shutout.

The hometown kids from Florida remained undefeated after Tuesday’s win.

The team bus is expected back in Seminole County Wednesday afternoon.

It will be a quick turnaround for the boys and their coaches.

The team plans to fly out to Pennsylvania on Thursday to prepare for their big shot and first appearance at the LLWS in Williamsport.

