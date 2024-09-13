Lake Nona Town Center to get new concert venue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lake Nona’s developer is composing a concert venue for its town center.

Plans filed with the South Florida Water Management District, which serves Lake Nona, show Tavistock Development Co. is requesting grading modifications on 5.23 acres of vacant land on the north side of Boxi Park — Lake Nona Town Center’s concept featuring 12 repurposed shipping containers with a variety of food and drink vendors.

The new project is labeled “Town Center Concert Venue.” Langan Engineering and Environmental Services submitted the grading modification design. The plans do not give an idea of stage or seating layouts — or whether the facility will be open-air or not.

