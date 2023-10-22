Large crowds show up for this year’s ‘Come Out With Pride’ festival in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people packed downtown Orlando Saturday for the “Come Out With Pride” festival and parade.

Two hundred thousand attendees came together to celebrate LGBTQ+ life and culture.

Throughout the day, festival grounds at Lake Eola were filled with multiple vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

There also was a trans rally.

Read: Orlando’s Pride festival expects record-breaking crowds despite controversies against drag shows

A sea of people lined the streets around the lake to support Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community during “The Most Colorful Parade.”

Fireworks over Lake Eola capped off the festivities in the evening.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group