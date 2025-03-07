Large swan stops traffic on Orlando toll road

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police flew into action to save a large swan that was causing traffic issues near downtown Orlando.

Officials said they received several calls Friday morning about a swan that ended up on State Road 408 near Bumby Avenue.

The runaway waterfowl was spotted waddling along the road and was later relocated for its safety.

Officials said the swan was taken to Lake Eola for further evaluation.

Police said it’s a good reminder for drivers that they should always use caution and eye an eye out for any possible dangers on the highway.

