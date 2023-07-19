Late storms possible during hot Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see an afternoon summer storm pattern this week.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms Wednesday.

Most of the storm activity will come in the mid-to-late afternoon and early evening.

We should not see as much rain as Tuesday, with some areas that recorded more than 3 inches of rainfall.

There is still a chance some could see 1 to 2 inches of rain Wednesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 92 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

The same weather pattern will continue through the weekend.

