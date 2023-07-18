Smoke from Canadian wildfires could drift down to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Smoke from wildfires in Canada appeared to drift down to North Florida on Tuesday, and models show them drifting south toward Central Florida by Wednesday.

Residents in Jacksonville reported a haze in the sky Tuesday.

The smoke is so expansive that it can be seen from space.

So what will it be like locally? We asked chief meteorologist Tom Terry.

Read: Tropical Storm Don strengthens as it continues a slow spin through the north Atlantic

“We’ll also see some hazy skies in Central Florida as the smoke works a bit farther south,” he said. “So far, the smoke seems content to stay several thousand feet high -- off the ground.”

He said the smoke should remain in the lower atmosphere.

“This likely won’t be smelled but rather seen in the sky as haze,” Terry said.

Read: Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke

Large fires in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan are expected to churn out smoke there throughout the summer and possibly into early fall, officials said.

See satellite imagery showing the drifting smoke below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On East Coast ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JUNE 07: Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, DC on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The Washington DC area is under a Code Orange air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for some members of the general public. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group