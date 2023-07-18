ORLANDO, Fla. — Don strengthened a little over the last 12 hours and is again classified as a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Don is spinning in the North Atlantic, and it will for days.

Tropical Storm Don strengthens as it continues slow spin through North Atlantic

The system will continue to drift around for about a week, as no threat to land.

Read: Hurricane season: Are you ready? Survey says many Floridians are not

Don remains only an issue for shipping routes.

It poses no threat to The United States.

Read: NOAA forecasters release predictions for 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring a wave moving off of the coast of Africa that could show tropical development.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group