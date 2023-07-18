Tropical Storm Don strengthens as it continues slow spin through North Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Don strengthened a little over the last 12 hours and is again classified as a tropical storm.
Tropical Storm Don is spinning in the North Atlantic, and it will for days.
The system will continue to drift around for about a week, as no threat to land.
Don remains only an issue for shipping routes.
It poses no threat to The United States.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring a wave moving off of the coast of Africa that could show tropical development.
