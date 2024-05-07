Latin restaurant chain adds Altamonte eatery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A restaurant space in Altamonte Springs that had been home to a local eatery that abruptly closed its doors in January has promptly found its next tenant.

Lechonera, a chain of family-owned Latin restaurants, will fill the 2,670-square-foot building at 1370 E. Altamonte Dr. that formerly was Poblano’s Mexican Grill.

Robert Guzman told Orlando Business Journal that Lechonera Altamonte Springs will be his third restaurant in the region, joining La Lechonera El Barrio on Semoran Boulevard in Orlando and Lechonera St. Cloud.

