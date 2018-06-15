0 Lawsuit: Ex-boyfriend shared woman's explicit photos with UCF fraternity on private Facebook group

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fraternity at the University of Central Florida faces a lawsuit after a woman claims her ex-boyfriend shared sexually explicit images of her with fellow fraternity members on a private Facebook group.

The Arizona woman filed the lawsuit with the office of attorney Michael Avenatti, who also represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims her ex-boyfriend, a member of UCF’s Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, shared explicit photos and videos without her permission via text, email and a private Facebook page called the “Dog Pound,” in which members publicized “sexual conquests.”

The lawsuit is filed against the man and four other fraternity members.

Download the free WFTV news & weather apps

Avenatti said other women were unwitting victims on the private Facebook page.

“It takes a lot of bravery and courage for a woman to come forward under these circumstances, especially a young woman, but she’s intent on doing so to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other women,” Avenatti said in a statement.

The lawsuit said the woman only found out about the images when she saw a frat member’s text to Simpson that referenced the Facebook page.

Read: Judge approved deal that kept Orlando standoff suspect out of prison, records show

“We’re hopeful that [UCF] is going to get to the bottom of this very, very quickly and be very aggressive,” Avenatti said.

“These allegations are contrary to our core values,” UCF said in a statement. “Although UCF is not a party to the suit, we are gathering information.”

The university said they want to hear from anyone who believes they may be a victim.

Link: UCF page for filing a report and seeking assistance

© 2018 Cox Media Group.