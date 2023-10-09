At least 4 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war, Central Florida vigil planned for Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — We now know at least four Americans are among the hundreds dead following the surprise attack on Israel over the weekend.

The nation of Israel has declared war, following the terror attack by Hamas.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 47 The Hamas attack on Israel A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

In Central Florida, the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler counties will host a vigil and memorial for Israel at 6 p.m. in Ormond Beach.

The event will be held at the Temple Beth El at 579 North Nova Road in Ormond Beach.

Read: Israel declares war, vows retaliation; death toll continues to rise

President Joe Biden has pledged his full support to Israel and said a U.S. carrier strike group is on its way to the Middle East and the Pentagon is sending weapons and ammunition.

He also announced the u-s is moving warships and fighter jets to the region.

More than 700 are dead in Israel and thousands are injured.

Read: Hamas attack: Israeli, Palestinian backers hold rallies across US

Palestinian health officials report more than 400 were killed, and more than 2,000 injured, as clashes continue in the region.

An Israeli official has confirmed Americans are also among the dozens taken hostage in Gaza.

Israeli forces are unleashing relentless air strikes Monday morning targeting the Gaza Strip.

Read: World reacts to Hamas attack on Israel

Officials said this is retaliation for what’s being called the worst attack on Israel in 50 years.

Central Florida leaders are responding to the attacks and increasing security for local Jewish communities.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they have increased their presence and patrols in the areas of synagogues and Jewish facilities in the county.

Sheriffs in Flagler and Volusia counties said their agencies are also increasing patrols.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group