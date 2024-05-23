Local

Leesburg citrus plant to close, eliminating more than 100 jobs

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff

A Leesburg citrus plant will close and cut more than 100 jobs.

Cutrale Citrus Juices USA — a subsidiary of Brazil-based Sucocitrico Cutrale, one of the world’s largest exporters of orange juice — will shutter its location at 11 Cloud St. in Leesburg, according to a May 17 notice filed with the state.

The plant closing is due to an unnamed primary business provider that decided to move packaging operations from the area to its own facilities.

