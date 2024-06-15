Firefighters: Residential home suffers partial collapse on Saturday morning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Fire Department said firefighters responded to a two-story residential home on Saturday morning.

The fire happened on the 400 block of Danton Avenue around 6 a.m.

Firefighters said that upon arrival, the crew saw a heavy fire on both floors and a partial collapse of the structure on the second floor.

OFD said after firefighters confirmed all occupants were outside, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters said there were no reported injuries.

Orlando Fire said arson three was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

