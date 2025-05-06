Jury seated, trial begins for former Brevard County teacher linked to underage drinking party

VIERA, Fla. — After a long back-and-forth at the Brevard County courthouse on Monday, the jury that will likely decide Karly Anderson’s future was selected.

Anderson is a former Brevard Public Schools teacher who was arrested and accused of participating in a house party involving underage students back in January.

Potential jurors were asked about several topics before they were deemed qualified to make a decision about the case, some even citing Channel 9’s news coverage in court.

The alleged house party was reported on January 19, and according to Cocoa Beach Police, around 100 underaged students were in attendance — some who needed medical attention after allegedly ingesting too much alcohol and using marijuana, investigators said. The event was held at the home of Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, Anderson’s former boss and principal at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School.

Body-worn camera video showed the interaction between law enforcement and Anderson at the time of the party. The footage revealed Anderson yelling at the police officer who responded to the scene.

“Well, you know I’m a teacher. Who the [expletives] did you put in, who got put in that car?” Anderson is heard saying on video.

She faces several misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

Anderson resigned from Brevard Public Schools in late April.

Channel 9’s Melonie Holt will be following Tuesday’s development in the courtroom.

Karly Anderson in court A jury was selected on Monday for Karly Anderson's trial in Brevard County.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group