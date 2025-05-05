Florida black bear spotted in Winter Park over the weekend

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Local Channel 9 viewer, Sarai Rose, submitted a video of a Florida Black Bear sighting alongside Aloma Avenue in Winter Park over the weekend.

Florida is home to one bear species, the Florida black bear (Ursus americanus floridanus). This species represents the sole type of bear located east of the Mississippi River, which is the American black bear.

The Florida black bear was sighted on Aloma Avenue, which is more clearly visible on the map below.

Residents in the area notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) soon after the video was recorded.

For additional information about the Florida black bear and safety prevention, please visit here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group