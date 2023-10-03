Lithuanian chocolatier debuts its 1st US shop on Park Avenue in Winter Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Winter Park’s ultra-popular Park Avenue district has attracted another high-end concept — one that will appeal especially to those with a sweet tooth.

AJ Chocolate House opened recently at 552 S. Park Ave. in downtown Winter Park. The elevated concept comes from Lithuanian owners Edwin and Katherine Jablonskas. The 2,200-square-foot space at the corner of Park Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue is their first location in the U.S.

The first AJ Chocolate House opened in 2002 and there are 25 other locations across Lithuania and Latvia, with a store expected to open in October in Norway.

