Smoke from wildfires in Canada creates hazy skies in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is seeing smoky skies due to a wildfire burning nearly 2,000 miles away.

Fires burning in Canada are bringing hazy conditions to our area.

With the smoke is also drier air that is helping to lower our rain chances.

Central Florida will only see a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday.

High temperatures in our area should reach up to the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.

Our low temperatures should dip down into the low 70s Tuesday night.

Our nice and dry conditions are forecast to stick around until the middle of next week.

A dry front will also move through this weekend and will lower our temperatures even more.

