Smoke from wildfires in Canada creates hazy skies in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is seeing smoky skies due to a wildfire burning nearly 2,000 miles away.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Fires burning in Canada are bringing hazy conditions to our area.
With the smoke is also drier air that is helping to lower our rain chances.
See: Orlando children open lemonade stand, raise money to help pay for dog’s vet bills
Central Florida will only see a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday.
High temperatures in our area should reach up to the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.
Read: Powerball: No winner; jackpot rises to $1.2B
Our low temperatures should dip down into the low 70s Tuesday night.
Our nice and dry conditions are forecast to stick around until the middle of next week.
Read: ‘Overjoyed’: Police say Charlotte Sena found ‘in good health’; suspect identified
A dry front will also move through this weekend and will lower our temperatures even more.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group