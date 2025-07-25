WATCH: Teens arrested after high-speed chase from Sanford ends in Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said three teenagers are facing serious charges and a dangerous police chase.

Officials said the teens ran from police in Sanford and into Volusia County early Thursday morning.

The pursuit began when Sanford Police Department officers attempted to stop a vehicle carrying the juveniles.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter tracked the vehicle as it fled into Volusia County.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies used stop sticks to disable the vehicle on Providence Boulevard in Deltona around 2:40 a.m.

Deputies said the 17-year-old driver and his 17 and 16-year-old passengers fled into the woods after the vehicle was stopped.

Deputies later arrested all three teens without incident.

Two female teens who remained in the vehicle were released to their parents.

Investigators said a firearm and marijuana were discovered in the vehicle.

