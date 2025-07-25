Local

Car fire causes major traffic disruption on I-95 in Brevard County

By WFTV.com News Staff
Car fire causes major traffic disruption on I-95 in Brevard County
By WFTV.com News Staff

, Fla. — A car fire has caused significant traffic disruption on northbound I-95 in Brevard County, near Mims at mile marker 223.

The incident has closed all northbound lanes except for one that remains open to traffic. There is currently no information available regarding injuries.

Officials said drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read