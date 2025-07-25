Car fire causes major traffic disruption on I-95 in Brevard County

, Fla. — A car fire has caused significant traffic disruption on northbound I-95 in Brevard County, near Mims at mile marker 223.

The incident has closed all northbound lanes except for one that remains open to traffic. There is currently no information available regarding injuries.

Officials said drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

