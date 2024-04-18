Local leaders show support for Shepherd’s Hope during annual fundraising breakfast

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit that has treated thousands of patients for free thanked its supporters at a special event Thursday.

Shepherd’s Hope held a fundraising breakfast Thursday morning.

The event was also hosted by Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones.

Read: Local nonprofit host expo to teach youth about finances

Some of the hundreds in attendance included Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

The nonprofit treats patients who don’t qualify for government assistance but can’t afford insurance.

Read: Orlando-based nonprofit unveils mobile shower facility for homeless kids, young adults

The president of Shepherd’s Hope said they want to connect people with doctors.

“Often times have to choose between feeding their families or going to the doctor. We don’t want anyone to feel that they have to make that choice,” said Donna Walsh, president and CEO of Shepherd’s Hope.

Read: Nonprofit clinic opens in Kissimmee to serve people living with HIV and STDs

Shepherd’s Hope has treated more than 330,000 patients, thanks to the help of more than 2,000 volunteers.

Demings said at the event that the nonprofit has done great work for the people of Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group