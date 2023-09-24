Local Puerto Rican organization appoints first Latina president

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Latinas are leading a local Puerto Rican organization during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Volusia/Flagler Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association has chosen the first Latina as its president.

Johanna Santana, from Puerto Rico, is the first Latina to hold the position in the chapter’s nearly 50-year history.

Sasha Stanton, from Venezuela, will be President-Elect, marking a historic leadership dynamic for the public relations group.

“I’m honored to be part of this moment in our chapter’s history,” Santana said. “Alongside President-Elect Sasha Staton and our board, we are dedicated to elevating the PR profession, supporting our members in their journey to success, and cultivating tomorrow’s leaders.”

There will be a social networking event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, celebrating the new board members.

It will be at the Copperline Coffee + Cafe in Port Orange.

