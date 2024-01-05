Local state lawmakers to discuss bill to give Reedy Creek’s control back to Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. — State lawmakers from Orange County plan to gather ahead of next week’s legislative session.

They are set to talk about a bill meant to give Reedy Creek’s control back to Disney.

It comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis led the charge to repeal the special district.

The change happened after Disney leaders spoke against the Parental Rights in Education Law.

Some lawmakers walked out of their last meeting because of this bill.

Things got heated at the last delegation meeting, which is normally calm.

It is an opportunity for the lawmakers to recap things before they head back to Tallahassee for the next session.

The 2024 Florida legislative session kicks off on Tuesday, but Friday’s agenda is dominated by a pivotal discussion surrounding state Sen. Linda Stewart’s proposed bill. The delegation last met in November.

The legislative delegation is set to meet at 9 a.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group