Lockheed Martin & OCPS team up to renovate Orlando school campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando school will now have a fresh look, thanks to Lockheed Martin and Orange County Public Schools.

Over 300 Lockheed Martin employees revamped Roberto Clemente Middle School over the weekend.

Volunteers, including employees’ family and friends, helped paint and assemble new tables and chairs.

They also worked on the landscaping.

Lockheed Martin said this was an example of its community partnership with OCPS and National Volunteer Week, which runs from April 21 through April 27.

The company will have other volunteer events across the country.

