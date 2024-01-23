Longtime downtown Orlando firm to move to trendy Winter Park location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A little more than two months after one of the region’s largest architecture firms announced a rebrand and expanded services, it has now revealed it also will soon have a new home.

Executives for Orlando-based architecture and design studio Schenkel Shultz confirmed to Orlando Business Journal the company’s plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Winter Park.

The firm will occupy the entire 12,000-square-foot building at 834 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park, meaning it will leave its current location in downtown Orlando at 200 E. Robinson St.

