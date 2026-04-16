FDA opens door to wider use of testosterone therapy for low libido

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is opening the door to a significant possible expansion in testosterone therapy, signaling that approved drugmakers may now seek authorization to market testosterone treatments for certain men experiencing low libido without a known underlying medical cause.

The move, announced Thursday, could eventually broaden access to testosterone replacement therapy beyond the narrow categories currently allowed under federal labeling rules.

Right now, FDA-approved testosterone products are limited to men diagnosed with specific forms of hypogonadism tied to structural, genetic or medically identifiable causes, such as damage to the testes or pituitary gland. Men whose testosterone levels are low but who do not meet those criteria have often received treatment only through off-label prescribing.

Under the new FDA guidance, manufacturers of approved testosterone products are being encouraged to contact the agency if they want to pursue a supplemental application for a new indication covering men with idiopathic hypogonadism, a condition in which testosterone levels are low but no clear cause is identified.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said emerging evidence suggests some men with symptoms affecting quality of life may benefit from broader treatment options.

“New and emerging data suggest there may be an opportunity to help men suffering from symptoms that significantly affect quality of life,” Makary said in the agency’s announcement.

The agency said its decision follows a preliminary review of published clinical research and discussion during a December 2025 expert panel focused on men’s health. Officials said available evidence suggests testosterone therapy may be safe and effective for certain men whose primary symptom is decreased sexual desire linked to unexplained low testosterone.

The FDA is not approving a new use immediately. Instead, drug companies that already hold approved testosterone products must submit additional data showing that treatment is effective and that benefits outweigh risks for this newly proposed patient group.

That means doctors cannot assume a broad federal expansion has already happened.

Still, the move is notable because it signals a possible shift in how regulators view testosterone treatment in the United States, where prescriptions have historically been tightly limited because of concerns about cardiovascular risk, overuse and aggressive marketing tied to aging.

Testosterone therapy has become increasingly common in recent years through private clinics, telehealth companies and men’s health platforms, often marketed to patients seeking help for fatigue, reduced muscle mass, low energy, poor concentration and declining sex drive.

Some physicians argue current labeling has lagged behind how low testosterone is diagnosed and treated in real-world medicine.

Supporters of broader access say millions of men may have clinically meaningful symptoms even when no structural cause is identified.

Critics, however, warn that testosterone therapy remains medically significant and can carry risks, including elevated red blood cell counts, fertility suppression, prostate monitoring concerns and cardiovascular questions in some patients.

Among companies expected to watch the FDA’s next steps closely is Marius Pharmaceuticals, maker of Kyzatrex, an FDA-approved oral testosterone product.

The company’s chief executive, Shalin Shah, has publicly advocated for broader testosterone access and recently participated in FDA discussions on men’s health.

For now, the FDA says any formal label expansion will depend on whether manufacturers submit strong enough evidence in supplemental applications.

The agency has asked interested companies to contact regulators by April 30.

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