Love is in the air: Dunkin’ celebrates Valentine’s Day with sweet treats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prepare to fall in love with the return of Valentine’s Day-themed donuts.

The Cupid’s Choice donut is back this year, filled with Bavarian Kreme topped with strawberry-flavored icing and red and pink sprinkles.

Chocolate fans will love that the heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut returns to locations.

It’s made with brownie batter-flavored butter creme filling and has chocolate icing and sprinkles.

Guests can also order a Pink Velvet Macchiato for themselves or their Valentine. The limited-time drink is a bold espresso with red velvet cake flavor and cream cheese frosting.

The festive donuts will steal food lover’s hearts through Wednesday, Feb. 21.

