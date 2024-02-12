Love is in the air: Dunkin’ celebrates Valentine’s Day with sweet treats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prepare to fall in love with the return of Valentine’s Day-themed donuts.
The Cupid’s Choice donut is back this year, filled with Bavarian Kreme topped with strawberry-flavored icing and red and pink sprinkles.
Chocolate fans will love that the heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut returns to locations.
It’s made with brownie batter-flavored butter creme filling and has chocolate icing and sprinkles.
Guests can also order a Pink Velvet Macchiato for themselves or their Valentine. The limited-time drink is a bold espresso with red velvet cake flavor and cream cheese frosting.
The festive donuts will steal food lover’s hearts through Wednesday, Feb. 21.
