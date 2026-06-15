‘Love Island USA’ fans can watch new episode on the big screen in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Love Island USA” fans will be able to watch an upcoming episode on the big screen in Orlando.

Cinemark said Peacock’s “Love Island USA” will screen its “Casa Amor” episode event at select theaters on Monday, June 22.

The Orlando screening will be held at Universal Cinemark at CityWalk and XD, located at 6000 Universal Blvd.

Fans can reserve seats by purchasing a $20 snack voucher, which can be redeemed at the concessions stand.

“Love Island USA” follows singles living in a villa in Fiji as they couple up and compete through challenges, twists and relationship tests.

The Orlando theater is one of 11 Cinemark locations nationwide hosting the event.

For more information and tickets, visit Cinemark’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group