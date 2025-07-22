Low-pressure system to bring much-needed rain, possible flood risk

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat we have been dealing with for the last few days has now moved on out.

A strong center of low pressure will begin to move into Central Florida, bringing us better rain chances than we’ve seen in a few days.

Heavy rain will be our biggest concern in the middle of this week, and there will be extra moisture around most of our area.

A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon, but the majority of the severe weather will be in northern Florida and southern Georgia.

Our biggest impacts, besides heavy rain, will be frequent lightning and wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Over the next few days, a handful of spots could see between 4 and 5 inches of rain, which could lead to an aerial flood advisory in some isolated locations.

The heat will take a backseat for the next few days with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Afternoon high temperatures could return to the mid-90s by this weekend.

