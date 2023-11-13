Local

Luxury home giant Toll Brothers gets $50M loan for new apartments here

Aperture Aperture is a new apartment community from luxury homebuilding giant Toll Brothers Inc. that is expected to begin construction soon. (TOLL BROTHERS INC.)

By WFTV.com News Staff and Steven Ryzewski

Toll Brothers Inc., a real estate firm most known for being one of the nation’s premiere luxury homebuilders, is bringing its growing student apartments concept to east Orlando.

A joint venture between Toll Brothers Campus Living, the Pennsylvania-based firm’s student housing rental division, and Boston-based real estate firm The Davis Cos. announced Nov. 7 that it got a $50 million construction loan from TD Bank to build Aperture — a 204-unit, 680-bed apartment community to rise near the University of Central Florida.

A total project cost was not immediately available. Based on construction industry standards, it could cost upward of $60 million to build.

