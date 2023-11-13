Woman missing after leaving with estranged husband who’s accused of attempted murder in other case

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Winter Springs woman is missing after police said she left her home with her estranged husband, who was arrested on attempted murder charges in a separate case a day later.

Police said Shakeira Rucker was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Winter Springs. Her family told police she left with her estranged husband, Cory Hill, to an unknown destination.

Police said her family has not seen or heard from her since and believe she may be in danger.

On Sunday around 10:20 a.m., Orange County deputies said they responded to a report that Hill approached a woman – who was not Rucker – and her family members with a firearm and fired shots. Deputies said Hill fled that scene and was later arrested by Mount Dora police on charges of attempted murder.

If you have any information regarding Rucker’s whereabouts, contact investigator Tracy Fugate at 407-327-6561 or tfugate@winterspringsfl.org.

