Orlando police search for hit and run vehicle that killed 5-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department continues to search for a driver in hit and run crash that killed a 5-year-old child Saturday night, police said.

Orlando police said two cars were traveling on North Orange Blossom Trail when one of the vehicles hit a car with three people inside, including a 5-year-old, causing that car to drive off the road.

Police said there was also an adult man and woman and two other children in the vehicle who were transported to an area hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

Investigators said the suspected driver that caused the crash left the scene in a different car than the one they were driving.

The Orlando Police Department is expected to release more details Monday.

